Andie MacDowell Says Doing Acid Opened Her Up To Creativity: ‘I Was Kind of a Wild Child’

In the latest video for Love magazine’s special all-video issue, Andie MacDowell opened up about a transformative drug-fueled experience she had growing up.

“Okay I’m going to tell a crazy story. I grew up in a really small town. I was different looking. People couldn’t really relate to me and I didn’t really know how to relate to myself. And then I had this experience,” she said in the video, while posing with a puppy and wearing a sheer purple dress with black underwear.

“I was kind of a wild child and I was experimenting with drugs, which I do not recommend to anybody, I think it’s quite dangerous. But that being said, I did some windowpane,” the actress, 60, said, referencing a nickname for the drug LSD, also known as acid.

Talking about the trip itself, MacDowell shared that “I had this magical experience where a part of my mind opened up to a world that I have never seen.”

“I found somebody inside of me that I just could not connect with before,” she added. “It was almost like I discovered a whole new world and at that moment, I knew that I found find the creative spirit that I discovered while I was doing windowpane. While I was doing acid.”

MacDowell previously opened up to PEOPLE about growing up in Gaffney, South Carolina, with her mother, who struggled with alcoholism.

“She always loved me,” MacDowell said of her mother, Pauline Johnston, adding that she doesn’t harbor any resentment towards her mother, who died of a heart attack when the actress was 23.

“I don’t have a lot of anger,” she said. “I have a lot of compassion. Poor thing. It’s an awful disease.”

Reflecting on her childhood, MacDowell shared that while life was “crazy” at times, it was also filled with love.

“I felt loved so that was the saving grace,” she says. “There were good things. There were a lot of good memories too.”