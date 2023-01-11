Andie MacDowell Likens 'Groundhog Day' to 'It's a Wonderful Life' : 'Makes You Realize How Gorgeous Life Is'

Andie MacDowell is celebrating three decades of Groundhog Day!

The classic comedy, in which she starred alongside Bill Murray, turns 30 next month. MacDowell stopped by the Today show on Tuesday to discuss its legacy while promoting her new role in the upcoming Hallmark series The Way Home.

"For me, Groundhog Day was a perfect movie," said the actress, 54.

Part of the reason? The "really deep message," that reminds her of another holiday classic starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed.

"It's sort of like [It's] a Wonderful Life, in that you watch this movie and it makes you realize how gorgeous life is and how to be a good person," MacDowell explained. "There's a really deep message to it, and I think that's what makes it — on top of it being just fun — so beautiful."

Groundhog Day (1993); It's a Wonderful Life (1946). Louis Goldman/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock; RKO Radio Picture/Getty

She also praised late director Harold Ramis as "the most gorgeous man," whom she said was "was brilliant and kind and wonderful."

"And I did Multiplicity with him, as well, which I loved," MacDowell added of the 1996 sci-fi comedy co-starring Michael Keaton.

Groundhog Day follows the story of a cynical TV weatherman (Murray, now 72) who finds himself reliving the same day over and over again when he goes on location to the small town of Punxsutawney to film a report about their annual Groundhog Day.

The film was added to the United States National Film Registry in 2006 as being deemed "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant."

Andie MacDowell. TODAY

As for her newest role in The Way Home, on which she also serves as an executive producer, MacDowell said on Today that she got "chills" when she read the script.

The series "is a family drama following the lives of three generations of women: Kat Landry (Chyler Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) and Kat's mother Del (MacDowell), who are all strong, willful and independent," according to an official synopsis.

"With Kat's marriage coming to an end and having just been laid off from her job, she decides to return home after receiving an unexpected letter from Del urging her to come back. Although Alice is none-too-thrilled, Kat and her daughter arrive at her family's farm, though the reunion isn't what Kat had envisioned," the synopsis adds, in part.

"I love a show that's led by women," MacDowell added of what drew her to The Way Home, on top of the "complex" relationships among the three generations.

The Way Home premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on the Hallmark Channel.