David Koechner was arrested Friday afternoon and spent the night in custody, according to arrest records

Anchorman and The Office Actor David Koechner Arrested on New Year's Eve for Suspected DUI

David Koechner — the actor known for movies like Anchorman and TV roles like Todd Packer on The Office — was arrested on New Year's Eve.

The 59-year-old former Saturday Night Live cast member was arrested in Simi Valley, California, on Friday at 3 p.m. local time, according to online records. His vehicle was towed and he was booked at 5:15 p.m.. The actor was later released on New Year's Day at about 6 a.m.

According to TMZ, the first outlet to report on the news, Koechner was arrested on a suspected DUI and hit-and-run, claiming he allegedly ran into a street sign with his vehicle while driving under the influence. He was photographed Sunday at a gas station filling up his car, the outlet reported.

A rep for Koechner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

He is due in Ventura County Superior Court on Wednesday, March 30.

