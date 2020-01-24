Jennifer Lopez's Anaconda to Get a Reboot Over 2 Decades After Cult Movie's Opening: Report

Jonathan Hyde, Kari Wuhrer, Jon Voight, Ice Cube, Jennifer Lopez Moviestore/Shutterstock

The killer snake will strike again!

A new reboot of the 1997 horror film Anaconda is being developed by Sony’s Columbia Pictures, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

While not much is known about the new film as of yet, writer Evan Daugherty, who worked on Snow White and the Huntsman as well as the 2018 reboot of Tomb Raider, will write the script, the outlet reports.

Sources told THR that the reboot will be a reimagining of the cult classic, which the studio hopes will be similar to the 2018 campy shark film The Meg, which raked in over $530 million at the box office.

The original film was released in 1997 and starred Jennifer Lopez — who less than a month earlier wowed audiences with her star-making turn in Selena — as well as Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Jonathan Hyde and Owen Wilson.

Although Anaconda wasn’t the biggest critical hit, and even picked up several Razzie Award nominations, it was a box office success, grossing $136.8 million.

The cult hit went on to inspire three additional horror films: Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004), Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008), Anacondas: Trail of Blood (2009) and 2015’s Lake Placid vs. Anaconda.

While the 2004 film did receive a theatrical release — and grossed over $70 million, according to Box Office Mojo — the remaining three films in the franchise were not released in theaters.