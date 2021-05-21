Ana de la Reguera Reflects on Nacho Libre for 15th Anniversary: 'The Most Chill, Cool' Experience

Ana de la Reguera, who currently stars in Army of the Dead, recalls filming Nacho Libre with Jack Black on the film’s 15th anniversary

It's been 15 years since Nacho Libre laughed its way into theaters but Ana de la Reguera's memories of Jared Hess' outlandish comedy are as strong as ever.

The Mexican actress, 44, who starred as Sister Encarnación, a nun who captures the heart of Jack Black's Catholic monk Ignacio, tells PEOPLE she "had the best experience" filming the cult classic in Oaxaca, Mexico.

"I still have it very present," de la Reguera, who can now be seen in Netflix's Army of the Dead, says. "It was the most chill, cool, fun, organized production."

"But you know what I remember the most, actually? That gives me a lot of nostalgia because it's also been 15 years and that shows how much the world has changed."

De la Reguera says working on Nacho Libre was a liberating experience because of Black's tendency to improvise during his scenes.

"I remember Jack would go and do his scene over and over and play with it," she recalls, "and just make a mistake. He was just playing and trying to do different things with the scene and I remember just doing it once. At one point they were like, 'Why do you never make mistakes?'"

Laughing, de la Reguera says she was encouraged to "go and play."

"I love that sensation of the adrenaline of the film," she says. "It was the atmosphere on set, it was completely different than today."

Since Nacho Libre, the actress has starred in her own TV series Ana, as well as in the TV shows Goliath, Power, Twin Peaks, Jane the Virgin and Narcos. She next appears in The Forever Purge, out in theaters July 2.