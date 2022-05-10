"Thank you @dexfletch and @chrisevans for being such great partners," Ana de Armas wrote on Instagram Friday after wrapping her part in Ghosted

Ana de Armas Wraps Her Third Movie with Chris Evans as They Share a Sweet Exchange on Instagram

"That's a wrap" on Ghosted for Ana de Armas.

The 34-year-old actress revealed Friday that she had finished filming for the upcoming AppleTV+ action-adventure romance, which also stars Chris Evans — marking their third movie together.

"GH🛟STED / That's a wrap for Sadie! Thank you @dexfletch and @chrisevans for being such great partners. 👻," de Armas wrote on Instagram, captioning a black-and-white glam snapshot of herself inside a car, with a piece of candy between her teeth.

"I can't wait for everybody to see this one," she concluded.

Wrote Evans, 40, in a comment, "🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉."

The sweet exchange came less than a week after de Armas celebrated her birthday on set, sharing photos and video footage including Evans to Instagram on May 1.

On the latter post, the Avengers: Endgame actor commented, "🎂🎉👏!!!"

Chris Evans Ana De Armas Chris Evans and Ana de Armas on the set of Ghosted | Credit: Backgrid

Evans and de Armas were photographed filming Ghosted last week, each holding a coffee cup as they took an on-set walk in Washington, D.C.

The Gray Man might be Netflix's most ambitious film yet, Entertainment Weekly reported last month, as a planned franchise starter with a reported budget of $200 million, making it one of the priciest original films in the streaming service's history.

"It's hard to find somebody at Chris Evans' level to step into a villain," Joe Russo told EW. "It's why you traditionally don't get a Ryan Gosling versus Chris Evans movie. But he's at a point where [playing the villain] is more entertaining to him than playing a hero, so we're able to get two giant movie stars that face off against each other. They're very complicated characters with competing agendas, and it's a fight to the death."

RELATED VIDEO: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Thriller Deep Water to Stream on Hulu After Theatrical Release Nixed

Next up for Evans is a voice role as Buzz Lightyear in Lightyear — an origin story of the hero the titular toy, voiced in the Toy Story films by Tim Allen, is based on — due in theaters month.

De Armas, meanwhile, recently starred alongside ex Ben Affleck in Hulu's erotic thriller Deep Water, and will appear as Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix fictionalized movie Blonde.