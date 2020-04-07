Ana de Armas Was 'Nervous' Auditioning in Front of Ryan Gosling: 'I Was Shaking So Badly'

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/WireImage; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Ana de Armas has worked with a slew of A-List costars — but one in particular intimidated the Knives Out Golden Globe nominee.

The Cuban actress made a name for herself in the 2017 movie Blade Runner 2049 opposite Ryan Gosling. Getting the role required her to audition with Gosling, which caused her nerves to go haywire.

“Oh, hell yes I was nervous,” de Armas revealed in the April/May issue of American Airlines’s in-flight magazine, American Way. “I auditioned three times for [the role of] Joi, and the third time, I knew he would be there. I was shaking so badly. They put you in a room together and make you read things, to see how your chemistry is. I wish I had the tape of that meeting.”

De Armas, 31, has since worked with stars like Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Keanu Reeves and Ben Affleck, who she is now dating after they wrapped the thriller Deep Water.

“I’ve been very lucky — because these men are all very handsome — but the best part of it is who they are as people,” de Armas said. “I’ve had the best partners.”

De Armas is next set to appear in James Bond’s 25th outing No Time to Die, though the movie was pushed back to November from its April release due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. While it’s a huge movie franchise, de Armas was initially wary about the role of “Bond Girl.”

“Bond girls have been portrayed for so many years with a specific type of woman. I associate it with some sort of perfection and beauty standards beyond the normal. Things that I didn’t match,” de Armas said. “I was shocked when the director called me to say ‘The character is not written yet but we want you do it.’ Usually these women [Bond girls], they need to be rescued. Or they die. Or are evil. I needed to read that script. And it took a little, but they sent me the scenes. It’s important, because I want to bring something else to the story.”