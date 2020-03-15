Ana de Armas Talks Her Rise to Fame, Says Ben Affleck's 'Talent Is Infinite'

Ana de Armas is opening up about her experience with fame.

The Cuban-born actress, 31, covers the April issue of Vogue Spain, where she discusses her life in the spotlight as well as her thoughts on working with costar and new flame, Ben Affleck.

Before earning breakout roles in films like Blade Runner 2049 and Knives Out, de Armas got her start on the Spanish drama series El Internado in 2007.

“When the series first became successful, we couldn’t even walk down the street,” the star told the outlet. “Elena [Furiase, her costar], who has been used to fame all her life, took my hand and knew how to get around an uncomfortable question or a photographer following me.”

The No Time to Die actress explained how costar Furiase’s family helped her with the transition to fame.

“[Elena’s] mother, Lolita, was a mother to me too. The days that I was sad, crying and missing my parents in Cuba, she would throw the three of us into bed and make me laugh. I think I’m still indebted to how good they were to me,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, de Armas spoke about Affleck’s “infinite” talent in their upcoming thriller Deep Water, which is set to be released on Nov. 13.

“The first time we read the scenes together, it became pretty clear he was going to do something exceptional with a very complex role,” she said of Affleck, 47. “His character is the engine of the story and requires him to move between tragedy and irony or between realism and the most absurd comedy.”

The actress added: “Not only does he know how to do it with ease, he also manages to surprise you in every shot. His talent is infinite.”

While filming the movie in New Orleans last year, the pair had an instant connection, a source told PEOPLE.

“They had great chemistry right from the start,” the source said.

The new couple was recently spotted vacationing together in de Armas’ hometown of Havana, Cuba, where they visited several restaurants and shops.

“Ana was his tour guide and took him to all her favorite places. Ben seemed to love the trip. He was in a great mood and very friendly,” a source recently said. “They are definitely dating.”

Another of de Armas’ films premiering in November is the Daniel Craig-starring No Time to Die, which shifted its opening from April to November due to the global coronavirus outbreak. MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced the postponement on Twitter “after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace.”