Ana de Armas Sneaks a Set Photo with Ben Affleck While Filming Deep Water Reshoots

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck first met while filming the thriller earlier this year

I spy with my little eye: Ben Affleck!

Affleck is back on set of the thriller Deep Water with costar and girlfriend Ana de Armas, and the actress posted a sneaky photo on her Instagram Story to prove it. The shot features de Armas holding onto her beloved pooch while Affleck looms in the blurry background.

The post comes after some PDA-filled photos showed the couple together again after not being seen out and about for several weeks. Affleck, 48, and de Armas, 32, were spotted hanging out on a balcony in New Orleans, with de Armas sitting on the rail as Affleck stood close to her. The couple was seen kissing several times.

De Armas's post also features what looks like a large diamond ring on the actress' left ring finger — the same one that appeared in the shots from the balcony. A source previously told PEOPLE that the ring is simply a piece of costume jewelry from the movie the couple is currently filming together, in which they play a married couple.

Affleck and de Armas, who met on the set of Deep Water, have been romantically linked since early March, when they were seen on a trip to her native Cuba. Then, they headed to Costa Rica for a romantic vacation before returning to L.A.

Since then, de Armas has grown close to Affleck's family, spending time with kids he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, as well as 8-year-old son Samuel.

In late August, the couple were seen moving her things into Affleck's L.A. residence from her Venice, California, home.

"She had a huge grin and seemed very excited about living with Affleck," a source told PEOPLE at the time.