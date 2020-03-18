Ana de Armas Shares Photos That Ben Affleck Took of Her on the Beach During Costa Rica Vacation

Ana de Armas is showing off her beau Ben Affleck‘s photography skills!

On Tuesday, de Armas, 31, posted a slideshow of photos Affleck, 47, took of the actress walking along the beach during their Costa Rica vacation.

In the first shot, de Armas is captured looking softly into the camera while in the other photos, she can be seen frolicking on the shore, wearing a crochet halter dress.

Hours before her post, photos emerged of the new couple, showing Affleck taking photos of de Armas.

The pair also showed off a bit of PDA as they were seen walking arm-and-arm and kissing.

Affleck and de Armas have been linked since they finished filming their upcoming thriller Deep Water.

While making the thriller Deep Water last year in New Orleans, Affleck and de Armas had “an instant connection,” a set source told PEOPLE.

“They had great chemistry right from the start,” the source said of the pair, who play a couple in the movie from Fatal Attractive director Adrian Lyne. “Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave.”

In early March, the new couple were spotted vacationing together in de Armas’ hometown of Havana, Cuba, where they visited several restaurants and shops. Affleck, who speaks Spanish, was seen interacting with several fans in the local language.

“Ana was his tour guide and took him to all her favorite places. Ben seemed to love the trip. He was in a great mood and very friendly,” a source told PEOPLE of the trip. “They are definitely dating.”

Shortly after, they were spotted taking a sunset stroll in Costa Rica on another romantic getaway.

After arriving back in the U.S. from their trips around Latin America, Affleck and de Armas, who is also starring in the upcoming Bond film, No Time To Die, spent Saturday night together and the actress joined The Way Back actor at his home.