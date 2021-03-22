Ana de Armas Seemingly Addresses Speculation She Is Back with Ben Affleck: 'Nope'

The two split in January after nearly a year of dating

Ana de Armas isn't leaving her fans guessing.

The actress seemingly addressed rumors that she was once again dating Ben Affleck when she took to Instagram on Sunday to post a series of "Nope" stickers, including an "I don't think so" and a peace sign.

De Armas, 32, also shared a video clip of Marilyn Monroe—who she is playing in the upcoming film Blonde—singing, "No" from the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

"What she said! 💋," de Armas wrote in the caption.

Her posts came a day after she shared a selfie in which she wore a necklace that had a half-heart pendant. As fans were quick to speculate, the necklace appeared identical to ones she and Affleck were seen wearing while they were dating.

De Armas and Affleck, 48, were first linked together in early 2020 while filming their upcoming thriller Deep Water in New Orleans.

The two split in January after nearly a year together with a source telling PEOPLE at the time, "Ben is no longer dating Ana."

"Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles," the source added.

"This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," another source close to Affleck and de Armas added. "They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

Later in January, a source told PEOPLE the two "still talk regularly," adding, "Ben and Ana's friendship has not ended."

Since their split, de Armas has been hard at work transforming into Monroe for the upcoming Netflix film.

The actress spoke about taking on the role in an interview with Byrdie where she said, "I had to go bald every day because with the blonde wigs… [Marilyn went through different shades of blonde from golden to really platinum, so for these wigs that are beautifully made, you can't have anything dark underneath, so we had to make a bald cap every single day from my forehead to [around] my whole head."