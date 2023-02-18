Ana De Armas Says Social Media Has Ruined the 'Concept of a Movie Star': 'That Mystery Is Gone'

Ana de Armas thinks social media has ruined the concept of how a movie star should be perceived.

In an interview for the latest Vanity Fair cover story on Wednesday, the Oscar nominee shared her thoughts on social media and its pervasive effect on Hollywood stardom.

"I feel like the new generations don't have that concept [of mystery surrounding fame], because of social media," de Armas stated.

"There is so much information out there and oversharing. The concept of a movie star is someone untouchable you only see onscreen. That mystery is gone," she continued. "For the most part, we've done that to ourselves — nobody's keeping anything from anyone, anymore."

Marilyn Monroe, Ana de Armas.

The Blonde actress, 34, was speaking to the lost concept of a movie star in reference to her Oscar-nominated role portraying Hollywood's legendary bombshell Marilyn Monroe.

Despite Monroe's elevated image as an icon, de Armas said she still found aspects of the Golden Age actress she was able to resonate with in order to play the character.

"There was a lot there that I could relate to. If you put Marilyn Monroe 'the movie star' aside, she's just an actress trying to navigate life and this system, which is so hard to navigate for anybody," de Armas related.

The Knives Out star also mentioned how she would personally like to not be on social media and the only reason she has an online presence is because of today's promotional climate.

"At this point I only have Instagram, and I barely use it because I just feel like things are always wrong on social media. If it was up to me, I would delete Instagram right now, but I can't," she said. "I understand that I'm not just an actress. I have other brands that I'm working with and I have other commitments. It's been good for Blonde and for films that I want to talk about."

Ana de Armas.

She noted, "It's tricky because you feel the pressure to share some personal insight, or something about your private life, to keep people interested in you. You have to find a balance somehow, which I find very difficult."

The Cuban actress knows all too well about the lack of separation between her personal and professional life. Last September, she told Variety in a cover story that the paparazzi and online attention on aspects of her life, such as her relationships, was concerning to her.

"I have never been someone that wants any attention that's not about my work. So when the attention is not about my work, it is upsetting, and it feels disrespectful, and it feels inappropriate, and it feels dangerous and unsafe," she said. "But, especially in this country, I don't know how you can find protection. I don't know how you can stop that from happening, other than leaving."

Marc Hom for Variety

The No Time to Die star was romantically linked with her Deep Water costar Ben Affleck (who is now married to Jennifer Lopez) back in March 2020. A source later told PEOPLE in January 2021 that the pair had broken up, saying that de Armas didn't "want to be Los Angeles–based" anymore.

De Armas, who is currently dating Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis, told Variety she is "just interested in my work," and not in making her private life public.

"I want to be remembered for that. The other side, I'm not interested," she said. "Some people have a better time making peace with that. Some people even like it. I'm in the group of people who would prefer not to have that."

Blonde is available to stream on Netflix.