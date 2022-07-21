The actress played Paloma in the most recent Bond film, last year's No Time to Die

No Time to Die's Ana de Armas Says There's 'No Need' to Reboot James Bond as a Woman

Ana de Armas is okay with a male James Bond continuing to be the center of the franchise — but she would still like to see something more for the women characters.

"There's no need for a female Bond," The Gray Man actress, 34, recently told The Sun.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What I would like is that the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will continue to be a man, are brought to life in a different way, that they're given a more substantial part and recognition," continued de Armas, who played Paloma in the most recent Bond film, last year's No Time to Die. "That's what I think is more interesting than flipping things."

De Armas said she believes there should be better roles for women alongside the male James Bond — an iconic character she thinks should stay true to how he was originally written.

Ana De Armas Credit: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty

"There shouldn't be any need to steal someone else's character, you know, to take over," she added. "This is a novel, and it leads into this James Bond world and this fantasy of that universe where he's at."

With No Time to Die being Daniel Craig's last film as the franchise's title character, fans around the world are speculating on who could play the next James Bond. Bond producer Barbara Broccoli shut down rumors when she told Deadline in June that "nobody's in the running."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through," she continued at the time. "There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond."

Broccoli explained that this "reinvention" of the title character won't be a quick process. "We're reinventing who he is and that takes time," she told Deadline. "I'd say that filming is at least two years away."