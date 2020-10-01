“It’s been so hard not to see them,” Ana de Armas said of missing her family in Cuba amid the coronavirus pandemic

Ana de Armas Says 'It's Been So Hard' to Be Away from Relatives in Cuba While on Lockdown in L.A.

Ana de Armas' life in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic has been without the comforting presence of her family.

In an interview with Flaunt magazine, the Knives Out actress opened up about living in Los Angeles away from her family in her native Cuba.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s been so hard not to see them,” de Armas, 32, said of missing her relatives.

The actress, who has been spending time amid the pandemic with her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, told the magazine the City of Angels isn’t a place she’d want to stay in forever.

“It’s a lot, or maybe it’s just because I miss Cuba too much or something,” she said. “It’s a different experience for me to be in L.A.”

De Armas has been keeping busy “reading and trying to find what’s next,” she said.

“I guess it’s kind of weird. We’re all living in this strange situation and the circumstances are so new and everyone’s trying to figure out what to do,” she told the magazine. “That has taken some pressure out of what’s next because there is no next right now.”

Image zoom Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Ana de Armas / Instagram

Asked if she would like to continue resting more, the actress adamantly said, “No, no, I’m done with resting already!”

The actress’ career took off after starring in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out. She will soon be seen opposite Daniel Craig in No Time To Die, as well as in Deep Water opposite Affleck.

Last month, de Armas was seen moving her things into Affleck’s Los Angeles home.

A source told PEOPLE at the time de Armas “had a huge grin and seemed very excited about living with Affleck.”

“Ben and Ana really care for each other and they have a good thing going,” a friend of the couple told PEOPLE. “She’s aware that his family comes first. And appreciates that. They work very hard at that balance.”