Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe Movie Blonde Gets Official NC-17 Rating for 'Some Sexual Content'

The Deep Water actress plays Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming fictionalized version of the Hollywood icon's life

On Wednesday, the Motion Picture Association announced its latest round of official ratings for upcoming feature-length films, including Blonde, director Andrew Dominik's adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' 2000 novel about the legendary actress.

The MPA gave the movie an NC-17 rating "for some sexual content." NC-17 is a higher classification than an R rating and means no one under 17 years old can be admitted to see the movie, whereas for rated-R films, those under 17 can see the movie with a parent or guardian. Blonde is set to stream on Netflix soon.

Blonde also stars Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Emmy-winning Mare of Easttown actress Julianne Nicholson, Scoot McNairy, Sara Paxton and Garret Dillahunt.

Dominik previously directed 2007's The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford and 2012's Killing Them Softly, both of which starred Brad Pitt. He told ScreenDaily in February that he had always intended for his Monroe movie, which was filmed in 2019, to score an NC-17 rating.

"It's an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe. It's kind of what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story," Dominik said at the time, adding, "It's a demanding movie. If the audience doesn't like it, that's the f-----g audience's problem. It's not running for public office."

The filmmaker also praised de Armas for her performance as the Hollywood icon: "She is f-----g amazing. The one thing nobody's going to complain about is her performance."

De Armas, 33, told U.K. publication The Sunday Times last year that she worked diligently for nine months on perfecting her Monroe voice.

"I tried!" the Cuban-born actress said at the time. "It only took me nine months of dialect coaching and practicing and some ADR sessions. It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried."