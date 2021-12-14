Ana de Armas Kisses Tech Entrepreneur Paul Boukadakis During Sweet Los Angeles Outing
Sources told PEOPLE in January that Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck broke up after nearly a year together
Ana de Armas had a recent PDA moment.
The 33-year-old No Time to Die actress was photographed kissing a man identified as Paul Boukadakis on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Boukadakis was CEO and co-founder of video-sharing startup Wheel, which was acquired by Tinder back in 2017. He then joined Tinder as vice president of special initiatives, Variety reported at the time.
The public display of affection comes after months of speculation that de Armas may be romantically involved with the tech executive after her breakup from Ben Affleck. Back in June, Page Six reported that they met through friends and had been together for a few months, and in September, they were spotted at the airport together, according to Extra.
A rep for de Armas declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.
De Armas and Affleck, 49, were first linked in early 2020 while filming their upcoming thriller Deep Water in New Orleans. The two split in January after nearly a year together, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time, "Ben is no longer dating Ana."
"Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles," the source added.
"This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," another source close to Affleck and de Armas added at the time. "They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."
Later in January, a source told PEOPLE the two "still talk regularly," adding, "Ben and Ana's friendship has not ended."
Affleck has since moved on, rekindling his romance with Jennifer Lopez.