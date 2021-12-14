Ana de Armas Kisses Tech Entrepreneur Paul Boukadakis During Sweet Los Angeles Outing

Boukadakis was CEO and co-founder of video-sharing startup Wheel, which was acquired by Tinder back in 2017. He then joined Tinder as vice president of special initiatives, Variety reported at the time.

The public display of affection comes after months of speculation that de Armas may be romantically involved with the tech executive after her breakup from Ben Affleck. Back in June, Page Six reported that they met through friends and had been together for a few months, and in September, they were spotted at the airport together, according to Extra.