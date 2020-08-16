Ana de Armas Gifts Ben Affleck a New Motorcycle with Matching Helmets for His 48th Birthday

Ana de Armas is proving that she is ride or die for Ben Affleck on his 48th birthday.

On Saturday, the Knives Out actress, 32, gifted her boyfriend a new BMW motorcycle, which was built from scratch for Affleck by Hog WYLD. She also surprised him with his and her matching helmets.

Wearing matching green helmets atop the similarly colored vehicle, de Armas wore a light blue dress and a pair of white sneakers as Affleck sported a simple white button-down shirt alongside a pair of gray-colored pants.

The Deep Water costars were spotted riding the new motorcycle together in Pacific Palisades, California, as de Armas was seen throwing her hands up in the fresh air.

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas

Affleck and de Armas have been romantically linked since early March when they were seen on a trip to her native Cuba. The couple previously met for the first time while filming their thriller in New Orleans.

De Armas later confirmed their relationship on Instagram in April when she shared photos of them spending time together for her 32nd birthday.

A friend of Affleck previously told PEOPLE earlier this year that he and de Armas are "enjoying their time together."

"He makes her laugh and she’s a great influence," the friend added. "They safely visit with his family and he works to make sure he is healthy and present for his family. His priority will always be his children and making that work."

Affleck previously introduced de Armas to his three children — daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11; and son Samuel, 8 — earlier this year.