Ana de Armas Fans Sue Universal for $5 Million Over Actress Being Cut from a 2019 Movie

Last week, two supporters of the actress filed a federal class-action lawsuit against Universal after they watched the film Yesterday and discovered that the star was cut from the comedy altogether, despite being featured the film's trailer, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Per the complaint, which was filed in the United States District Court of Central California, Conor Woulfe, 38, of Maryland, and Peter Michael Rosza, 44, of San Diego County, Calif., said that they each paid $3.99 to rent the film on Amazon Prime.

But, after watching the 2019 movie, the pair discovered that de Armas, 33, was removed from the final cut and the duo felt that they "were not provided with any value for their rental or purchase," as the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit alleges that Universal engaged in "false, deceptive, and misleading advertising" and the two are now looking to get a minimum of $5 million on behalf of affected viewers.

"Because consumers were promised a movie with Ana De Armas by the trailer for 'Yesterday,' but did not receive a movie with any appearance of Ana de Armas at all, such consumers were not provided with any value for their rental or purchase," the lawsuit states.

Yesterday follows the story of a world where everyone has forgotten about The Beatles except for one man, played by Himesh Patel, who becomes famous by claiming credit for the band's songs.

In the film, de Armas was intended to appear as the character Roxane, who would serve as a love interest to Patel's Jack Malik. The pair were originally intended to meet on the set of James Corden's talk show, where Jack would serenade Roxane with his own take on George Harrison's "Something," before de Armas' scenes were cut altogether.

Speaking with CinemaBlend at the time, screenwriter Richard Curtis explained that audiences didn't agree with Jack expressing a desire for anyone who wasn't his initial love interest, who was portrayed by Lily James.

"That was a very traumatic cut, because she was brilliant in it. I mean really radiant," Curtis told the outlet of de Armas. "You know, it's one of those things where it's some of our favorite scenes from the film, but we had to cut them for the sake of the whole."