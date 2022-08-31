Ana de Armas Doesn't 'Understand' Why 'Blonde' Got NC-17 Rating When Other Films Are 'Way More Explicit'

"Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn't the only one," she said of making the Marilyn Monroe movie

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2022 01:20 PM
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas in Blonde (2022). Photo: Netflix

Ana de Armas doesn't think her Marilyn Monroe movie deserves its NC-17 rating.

The actress portrays the Hollywood icon in Netflix's Blonde, a fictionalized version of Monroe's life that's based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. When it comes to the film's much-talked-about NC-17 rating from the Motion Picture Association (a step higher than rated R), de Armas doesn't see how Blonde is more graphic than other mainstream content right now.

"I didn't understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde," she told L'Officiel.

"But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn's life that made her end up the way that she did," continued de Armas, 34. "It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn't the only one."

Ana De Armas
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The MPA gave the movie an NC-17 rating "for some sexual content."

Director Andrew Dominik told ScreenDaily in February that he had always intended for his Monroe movie, which was filmed in 2019, to score an NC-17 rating.

"It's an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe. It's kind of what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story," Dominik said at the time, adding, "It's a demanding movie. If the audience doesn't like it, that's the f-----g audience's problem. It's not running for public office."

He told Vulture in May, though, that he was "surprised" by the rating.

"I thought we'd colored inside the lines. But I think if you've got a bunch of men and women in a boardroom talking about sexual behavior, maybe the men are going to be worried about what the women think. It's just a weird time," said Dominik. "It's not like depictions of happy sexuality. It's depictions of situations that are ambiguous. And Americans are really strange when it comes to sexual behavior, don't you think? I don't know why."

Blonde debuts on Netflix Sept. 23.

Related Articles
Marilyn Monroe ; Blonde. Ana de Armas
Marilyn Monroe Estate Defends 'Great Casting' of Ana de Armas in 'Blonde' : 'We Can't Wait to See' It
Adrien Brody Ana De Armas
Adrien Brody Says Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe Movie 'Blonde' Will Likely Cause 'Some Controversy'
Ana de Armas; Marilyn Monroe
Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe Movie 'Blonde' Gets Official NC-17 Rating for 'Some Sexual Content'
Ana de Armas, marilyn monroe
'Blonde' Director Says Ana de Armas-Starring Film About Marilyn Monroe Will 'Offend Everyone'
Brad Pitt, Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Brad Pitt Applauds Ana de Armas' 'Phenomenal' 'Blonde' Performance as Marilyn Monroe
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas Breaks Down as Marilyn Monroe in First Official Trailer for Netflix's 'Blonde'
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Everything to Know About Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Movie Blonde Starring Ana de Armas
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe in First Teaser Trailer for 'Daring, Unapologetic' Movie 'Blonde'
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas on Being Cuban and Playing Marilyn Monroe: 'We Can Do Anything' If 'Given the Chance'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty
Olivia Wilde Recalls Harry Styles' 'Don't Worry Darling' Scene That 'Left Us All in Tears' on Set
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
Ana de Armas, Chris Evans
Ana de Armas Wraps Her Third Movie with Chris Evans as They Share a Sweet Exchange on Instagram
Paul Boukadakis, Ana de Armas
Who Is Ana de Armas' Boyfriend? All About Paul Boukadakis
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde on 'Deep Love' with Harry Styles: We 'Go Out of Our Way to Protect Our Relationship'
Harry Styles Rolling Stone Magazine
Harry Styles Talks About Keeping Sexuality and Relationships Private: 'I Just Wanted to Sing'
Jamie Lee Curtis and Ana de Armas
Jamie Lee Curtis Feels 'Real Embarrassment' Over What She Assumed About Ana de Armas When They Met