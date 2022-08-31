Ana de Armas Doesn't 'Understand' Why 'Blonde' Got NC-17 Rating When Other Films Are 'Way More Explicit'

Ana de Armas doesn't think her Marilyn Monroe movie deserves its NC-17 rating.

The actress portrays the Hollywood icon in Netflix's Blonde, a fictionalized version of Monroe's life that's based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. When it comes to the film's much-talked-about NC-17 rating from the Motion Picture Association (a step higher than rated R), de Armas doesn't see how Blonde is more graphic than other mainstream content right now.

"I didn't understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde," she told L'Officiel.

"But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn's life that made her end up the way that she did," continued de Armas, 34. "It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn't the only one."

The MPA gave the movie an NC-17 rating "for some sexual content."

Director Andrew Dominik told ScreenDaily in February that he had always intended for his Monroe movie, which was filmed in 2019, to score an NC-17 rating.

"It's an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe. It's kind of what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story," Dominik said at the time, adding, "It's a demanding movie. If the audience doesn't like it, that's the f-----g audience's problem. It's not running for public office."

He told Vulture in May, though, that he was "surprised" by the rating.

"I thought we'd colored inside the lines. But I think if you've got a bunch of men and women in a boardroom talking about sexual behavior, maybe the men are going to be worried about what the women think. It's just a weird time," said Dominik. "It's not like depictions of happy sexuality. It's depictions of situations that are ambiguous. And Americans are really strange when it comes to sexual behavior, don't you think? I don't know why."

Blonde debuts on Netflix Sept. 23.