Ana de Armas Blows a Kiss as She Arrives in Style at the Venice International Film Festival

Ana de Armas showed lots of love to her fans while out in Italy.

The 34-year-old actress blew a kiss at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy Wednesday to promote her upcoming Netflix movie Blonde — not entirely unlike an iconic 1954 Marilyn Monroe moment, in which Monroe blew a kiss to the camera in New York City.

De Armas was dressed fashionably in a blue blazer and black shirt, which she paired with blue shorts and black strappy heels. She accessorized with a gold pendant necklace.

The previous day, de Armas shared a series of photos of herself in a floral-print dress, a beautiful body of water providing her backdrop.

"Venice 💜🦋🌸," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Ana De Armas. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Based on Joyce Carol Oates' 2000 novel of the same name, the fictional Blonde "boldly reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the split between her public and private selves," according to an official synopsis from Netflix.

Trailers show de Armas' Monroe — who was born Norma Jeane Baker in 1926 — struggling with the dark side of fame at the peak of her stardom, all set to a haunting rendition of her 1953 rendition of the song "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend," from her film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Earlier this month, de Armas shared insight into her portrayal of Monroe in the film while covering the fall issue of French fashion magazine L'Officiel, where she explained why she didn't mimic everything about the screen siren.

Though de Armas worked with a dialect coach and studied up on Hollywood icon Monroe before filming began, the Cuban actress said, "my job wasn't to imitate her."

"I was interested in her feelings, her journey, her insecurities, and her voice, in the sense that she didn't really have one," she added.

In the same interview, de Armas told L'Officiel that she didn't understand why the film was stamped with a much-talked-about NC-17 rating from the Motion Picture Association "for some sexual content," which the magazine noted is a first for a Netflix original movie.

"I didn't understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde," she told the outlet.

"But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn's life that made her end up the way that she did," continued de Armas. "It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn't the only one."

In addition to de Armas, the cast also includes Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

Blonde hits Netflix Sept. 28.