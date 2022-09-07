Ana de Armas Blows a Kiss as She Arrives in Style at the Venice International Film Festival

Ana de Armas, who stars in the upcoming Netflix movie Blonde, arrived at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in true Marilyn Monroe style

By
Published on September 7, 2022 08:47 AM
Ana de Armas arrives during the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Ana de Armas. Photo: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Ana de Armas showed lots of love to her fans while out in Italy.

The 34-year-old actress blew a kiss at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy Wednesday to promote her upcoming Netflix movie Blonde — not entirely unlike an iconic 1954 Marilyn Monroe moment, in which Monroe blew a kiss to the camera in New York City.

De Armas was dressed fashionably in a blue blazer and black shirt, which she paired with blue shorts and black strappy heels. She accessorized with a gold pendant necklace.

The previous day, de Armas shared a series of photos of herself in a floral-print dress, a beautiful body of water providing her backdrop.

"Venice 💜🦋🌸," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ana De Armas is seen during the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Ana De Armas. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Based on Joyce Carol Oates' 2000 novel of the same name, the fictional Blonde "boldly reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the split between her public and private selves," according to an official synopsis from Netflix.

Trailers show de Armas' Monroe — who was born Norma Jeane Baker in 1926 — struggling with the dark side of fame at the peak of her stardom, all set to a haunting rendition of her 1953 rendition of the song "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend," from her film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Earlier this month, de Armas shared insight into her portrayal of Monroe in the film while covering the fall issue of French fashion magazine L'Officiel, where she explained why she didn't mimic everything about the screen siren.

Though de Armas worked with a dialect coach and studied up on Hollywood icon Monroe before filming began, the Cuban actress said, "my job wasn't to imitate her."

"I was interested in her feelings, her journey, her insecurities, and her voice, in the sense that she didn't really have one," she added.

In the same interview, de Armas told L'Officiel that she didn't understand why the film was stamped with a much-talked-about NC-17 rating from the Motion Picture Association "for some sexual content," which the magazine noted is a first for a Netflix original movie.

"I didn't understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde," she told the outlet.

"But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn's life that made her end up the way that she did," continued de Armas. "It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn't the only one."

In addition to de Armas, the cast also includes Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

Blonde hits Netflix Sept. 28.

Related Articles
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas Says She Didn't 'Imitate' Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde', Focused Instead on Her 'Feelings'
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas Doesn't 'Understand' Why 'Blonde' Got NC-17 Rating When Other Films Are 'Way More Explicit'
Marilyn Monroe ; Blonde. Ana de Armas
Marilyn Monroe Estate Defends 'Great Casting' of Ana de Armas in 'Blonde' : 'We Can't Wait to See' It
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas Breaks Down as Marilyn Monroe in First Official Trailer for Netflix's 'Blonde'
Brad Pitt, Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Brad Pitt Applauds Ana de Armas' 'Phenomenal' 'Blonde' Performance as Marilyn Monroe
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas on Being Cuban and Playing Marilyn Monroe: 'We Can Do Anything' If 'Given the Chance'
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe in First Teaser Trailer for 'Daring, Unapologetic' Movie 'Blonde'
Marilyn Monroe ; Blonde. Ana de Armas
See Ana de Armas Side-by-Side with Marilyn Monroe in'' Netflix's 'Blonde'
Lili Reinhart bares all in Venice in newly shared topless photo. https://www.instagram.com/p/CiF-Z46Ml1H/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link.
Lili Reinhart Shows Off Her Natural Beauty in Empowering Topless Photo Taken on a Rooftop in Venice
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Everything to Know About Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Movie Blonde Starring Ana de Armas
Adrien Brody Ana De Armas
Adrien Brody Says Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe Movie 'Blonde' Will Likely Cause 'Some Controversy'
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Chloë Sevigny attends the photocall for "Bones And All" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Chloë Sevigny Looks Cool in Venice, Plus Erykah Badu, Sigourney Weaver, Timothée Chalamet and More
StarTracks 9/6
Ryan Reynolds Does GMA, Plus Meghan & Harry, Joe & Sophie, Rachel Brosnahan and More
Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan Takes Venice, Plus Thandiwe Newton, Prince Harry, Iris Law and More
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo and Ben Return to L.A., Plus Niecy Nash, Colman Domingo, Anthony Anderson and More
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama