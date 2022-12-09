Ana de Armas: It's 'Tough' for Audiences to 'Understand' My Marilyn Monroe Movie Is 'Not a Biopic'

"The emotional truth is so powerful in the film that it's hard to separate that it's not a biopic," Ana de Armas said about Blonde's portrayal of Marilyn Monroe

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 9, 2022 03:24 PM
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas in Blonde (2022). Photo: Netflix

Ana de Armas thinks audiences had trouble realizing her Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde wasn't meant to be a factual biopic.

The controversial Netflix movie, based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, divided viewers. In a new installment of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, de Armas, 34, addresses the criticisms.

Eddie Redmayne, who was paired with de Armas for the interview, said he had a similar instance with his 2015 film The Danish Girl, which was based on a real person, Lili Elbe, but was an adaptation of a fictionalized book.

The Good Nurse actor, 40, said, "Our script was an adaptation of that book. I find it complex when there's a true person and you're playing an adaptation of a fictionalized version. I find it complex to wade through what truth I was looking for."

Said de Armas, "There is this photographic memory that we all have of Marilyn. So we think we know what was happening at that time. The film is giving a different interpretation to those images, mixed with the story of the book."

"I think that's what has been tough for the audience to understand about the movie; the emotional truth is so powerful in the film that it's hard to separate that it's not a biopic," she continued. "I've heard, 'You missed this part of her life,' and 'She was not only sad or depressed.' And I'm like, 'I know, but we're not telling that story.' "

ana de armas
Ana de Armas. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

De Armas also told Redmayne — who starred in the 2011 film My Week with Marilyn, in which Michelle Williams played the iconic actress — it was "important" for Blonde to show "the difficult part or the dark side."

"Because," she added, "even though it's a fictional book and movie, it was true, what happened. You don't end up dead at 36 years old if everything was amazing and perfect."

Blonde director Andrew Dominik recently spoke at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia about why he felt American audiences "hated" the movie.

He said, according to The Hollywood Reporter, "We're living in a time where it's important to present women as empowered, and they want to reinvent Marilyn Monroe as an empowered woman. That's what they want to see. And if you're not showing them that, it upsets them."

Dominik also said the movie couldn't be exploiting Monroe because of the fact that "she's dead."

"The movie doesn't make any difference in one way or another. What they really mean is that the film exploited their memory of her, their image of her, which is fair enough. But that's the whole idea of the movie," he said. "It's trying to take the iconography of her life and put it into service of something else, it's trying to take things that you're familiar with, and turning the meaning inside out. But that's what they don't want to see."

Blonde is now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Scream 2022
'Scream 6' Will Be '100 Times Gorier,' Says Star Melissa Barrera: 'We're Going All Out'
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Causeway" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies Comment on Female-Led Action Movies: 'It Was My Blunder'
Longchamp Brings the Alps to LA with "Rendez-Vous Au Sommet" Dinner to Celebrate the FW22 Collection
Lana Condor on How She Knew Fiancé Anthony De La Torre Was the One: 'He Makes Me Feel Safe'
Emma Thompson Love Actually
Emma Thompson Says It's 'Not Really' Fun for Her to Rewatch 'Love Actually' : 'That Was 20 Years Ago'
Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi arrive at G'Day USA 2010 Los Angeles Black Tie Gala held at Hollywood & Highland on January 16, 2010 in Hollywood, California
Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi Decided to Divorce After 'Substantial Period of Separation'
Actor Jackie Chan visits a real estate named 'ONE53' as a spokesperson on May 3, 2022 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China.
Jackie Chan Says 'Rush Hour 4' Is Being Discussed as He Talks About 'Huge Success' of First Movie
Reese Witherspoon attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Reese Witherspoon to Reprise 'Election' Role in Sequel 'Tracy Flick Can't Win'
Carey Mulligan from the film "She Said" attends Contenders Film: Los Angeles at DGA Theater Complex on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Carey Mulligan on Powerful Visit to Ukraine: You 'See Your Own Family in These Families'
Robert Downey Sr. and Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. and Late Dad Get Candid About Becoming 'Stuck' in 'Drug-Culture Life' in 'Sr.' Doc
Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz
Drew Barrymore Wants to Make 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' Reboot with Cameron Diaz
THE WEDDING SINGER US 1998 DREW BARRYMORE BILLY IDOL ADAM SANDLER
Drew Barrymore Didn't Hear 'Wedding Singer' 'Grow Old with You' Song Until She and Adam Sandler Filmed
Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy
Margot Robbie Wants Harley Quinn Romance with Poison Ivy: 'I Have Been Pushing for That for Years'
Johnny Depp Was Google's No. 1 Trending Person in 2022, Followed by Will Smith and Amber Heard
Johnny Depp Was Google's No. 1 Trending Person in 2022, Followed by Will Smith and Amber Heard
Michael B. Jordan and Chris Evans
Former Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan Teases Marvel Costar Chris Evans About His New Title
Anna Kendrick movie "Alice, Darling"
Anna Kendrick Plays a Woman Stuck in an Emotionally Abusive Relationship in 'Alice, Darling' Trailer
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Charlize Theron attends CTAOP's Night Out on June 26, 2021 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CTAOP)
Charlize Theron Says 'Early Tragedy' in Life Helped Her Realize 'You Don't Have Forever'