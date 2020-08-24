A source previously told PEOPLE that Ana de Armas "seems to love being around" Ben Affleck's three children

Is Ana de Armas Moving in with Boyfriend Ben Affleck? 'They Have a Good Thing Going,' Friend Says

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas may be taking the next step in their relationship.

Over the weekend, the Knives Out star, 32, was spotted moving her things into Affleck's Los Angeles residence from her Venice, California, home.

"She had a huge grin and seemed very excited about living with Affleck," a source tells PEOPLE.

"Ben and Ana really care for each other and they have a good thing going," a friend of the couple tells PEOPLE. "She's aware that his family comes first. And appreciates that. They work very hard at that balance."

Lately, de Armas has been spending more quality time with Affleck, 48, and his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, as well as 8-year-old son Samuel.

Affleck and de Armas, who met on the set of their thriller Deep Water in New Orleans, have been romantically linked since early March, when they were seen on a trip to her native Cuba. Then, they headed to Costa Rica for a romantic vacation before returning to L.A.

Image zoom Ana de Armas Ana de Armas / Instagram

In June, she joined Affleck, his kids and his mom Christine on a family vacation to Georgia as a source told PEOPLE that de Armas easily gets along with the children. "Ana seems to love being around his kids. Everyone has been getting along great. Ana is making an effort to get to know his kids," a source said at the time.

This summer, the actress went on a family dog walk and was spotted goofing around with the kids days later by placing a cut-out picture of herself outside Affleck's home.

De Armas confirmed their relationship on Instagram in April when she shared photos of herself and Affleck spending time together for her 32nd birthday.

"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year. 🎉🌈💕🙏🏻🌸🌹✨🎈," de Armas wrote in the caption at the time. "Gracias a todos por los mensajes de cumpleaños y el amor. Un brindis por otro año maravilloso."

The Gone Girl star and de Armas have been social distancing together, and have been spotted on almost daily walks around his neighborhood in L.A.

"They are very happy together," an insider previously told PEOPLE of the pair. Another source added that the two are "very serious" after the actress spent the night with Affleck and his kids. "He wants the kids to spend time with her so they can get to know her," the insider said.