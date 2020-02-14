Amy Schumer Wishes Husband a Happy Valentine's: 'I Love Having Sex with You Too'

Amy Schumer is wishing her husband Chris Fischer a Happy Valentine’s Day the only way she knows how — by being funny.

“Baby without you I’m nothing,” she wrote on Instagram Friday. “I’m your ride or die. Anybody steps to you they’ll get smacked. I love having sex with you too. It’s about twice a week now which is pretty good. Sorry I caught what our son had and had diarrhea on our anniversary and that I’m puking on valentines.”

To accompany the sweet and hilarious message, Schumer, 38, posted a photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, explaining, “Anyway you’re my partner Philip 🎷”

Schumer shares 9 1/2-month-old son Gene Attell with Fischer, whom she married on Feb. 13, 2018.

Image zoom Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Amy Schumer/Instagram

Since their surprise ceremony, Schumer has often spoke glowingly of the couple’s marriage.

In August 2018, while celebrating the fact that it had been six months since she and Fischer, a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author, 40, tied the knot, the actress shared a sweet selfie of he pair cuddling up with her dog.

“Married 6 months today. I love you more every day,” she wrote alongside the sweet snap, before jokingly adding, “sorry my fart woke us up this morning 🙋🏼👩🏾‍🌾.”

RELATED: Amy Schumer Says ‘It Feels F— Good’ to Be Married to Chris Fischer

RELATED: Pregnant Amy Schumer Shares Ultrasound Photo in Honor of Women’s March: ‘Even My Baby Knows’ That ‘We Won’t Stop’

Schumer often likes to joke about the royals, like the time she welcomed her first child and announced on Instagram, “Our royals baby was born.”

The caption was no doubt a nod to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who welcomed their first child — also a baby boy — hours later.