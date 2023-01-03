Amy Schumer Wishes Her Husband Chris Fischer a Happy Birthday: 'I Can Stand You'

Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer tied the knot in a surprise February 2018 wedding

By
Tommy McArdle
Published on January 3, 2023 11:11 AM
Amy Schumer Wishes Her Husband Chris a Happy Birthday: 'I Can Stand You'
Photo: Amy Schumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer is jokingly understating her affection for her husband Chris Fischer.

On Monday night, Schumer, 41, shared a photo of herself and Fischer, her spouse of four years with whom she shares 3-year-old son Gene, to Instagram in celebration of Fischer's 43rd birthday.

"Happy birthday to my husband," the comedian wrote in her post's caption alongside a photo of herself smiling next to her husband.

"Chris. I can stand you," Schumer continued in her caption. "Please keep standing me."

Schumer was first linked to Fischer, a professional chef, in November 2017 after the pair were photographed at a candlelit dinner together in New York City.

Just days after the comedian made their relationship Instagram official in February 2018, Schumer and Fischer tied the knot in a surprise wedding in Malibu that was attended by around 80 people, including pals Jennifer Aniston and Larry David.

Schumer later opened up about the duo's courtship, telling the TODAY Show that she knew Fischer was "the one" after a month of dating.

"We got down to business really quick," she joked at the time.

Since then, the couple have celebrated several milestones together, including the birth of their son, Gene David, in May 2019. Schumer and Fischer even earned an Emmy nomination together for their cooking show, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.

Schumer most recently spoke about her husband when she hosted Saturday Night Live in November 2022 as she poked fun at Fischer's autism diagnosis during her opening monologue. (The star previously revealed that Fischer was diagnosed with the disorder in her 2019 Netflix special Growing.)

Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer. Kevin Winter/Getty

"It's been really positive for our family to have him diagnosed. I understand so much more about his behavior, and it's given him so many tools," she said, then joking, "Now, if somebody is in the middle of a long, boring story, he will straight up just walk away."

Schumer also recalled a recent moment she shared with her husband, telling audience members, "A couple of weeks ago, we were sitting outside. It was a nice night. It looked like it was going to rain, and I was feeling kind of sentimental, and I was like, 'You know, even though these past couple of years with the pandemic and everything has been so stressful, still this time being with you, being with our son, they've been the best years of my life.' "

"And he just looked at me and said, 'I'm going to go put the windows up in the car,'" the mother of one said in response. "Yeah, that's my guy. It's one of the times we play the game — autism or just a man?' "

