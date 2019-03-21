Amy Schumer on Why She Publicly Revealed Her Husband Has Autism Spectrum Disorder

Amy Schumer is opening up about her husband’s autism spectrum disorder diagnosis — and why she chose to talk about it in her latest Netflix special.

The 37-year-old comedian chatted with host Seth Meyers on Wednesday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers about her decision to reveal that her husband Chris Fischer is on the autism spectrum. During the interview, Schumer said his diagnosis has been nothing but “positive” for their marriage.

“That’s why we both wanted to talk about it, because it’s been totally positive,” the comedian said. “I think a lot of people resist getting diagnosed … because of the stigma that comes along with it.”

“But you’re not just diagnosed and then they throw you out,” she continued. “The tools that we’ve been given have made his life so much better and our marriage and our life more manageable. So I just wanted to encourage people to not be afraid of that stigma.”

“I think there are a lot of people with autism who go undiagnosed when I think their life could be better if they got those tools,” Schumer added.

“I fell in love with him and I wouldn’t trade him in for anybody,” Schumer said lovingly.

Schumer and Meyers also joked about Fischer’s inability to lie.

“It’s a dream but it’s also a real nightmare,” Schumer said.

“I came out right before this, because I had changed outfits, and I was like, ‘Does this look okay?’ And he was like, ‘Well it’s too late,’ ” she laughed. “He’s right, though! It’s too late.”

“It’s really challenging because he can’t lie for me,” Schumer continued. “You need your partner to be like, ‘Yeah, we do have to get home!’ And he’s like, ‘No, we have nowhere to be.’ Cool, Chris, thank you!”

In her new Netflix special, Amy Schumer: Growing — which premiered on the streaming service this week — the comedian revealed her husband’s diagnosis. “I knew from the beginning that my husband’s brain was a little different than mine,” she says during the hour-long special. “My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger’s. He has autism spectrum disorder. He’s on the spectrum. And there were some signs early on,” she says.

Schumer goes on to say that the qualities “that make it clear that he’s on the spectrum are all of the reasons I fell madly in love with him.”

Ahead of the special’s debut on Netflix, Schumer used Instagram to pay tribute to Fischer, 39, and thank him for being so open.

“Thank you to my husband, Chris who has kept me going during this pregnancy,” she captioned the poster for Growing. “His willingness and desire to be open with the world about himself and our marriage is courageous and beautiful. He makes me laugh more than anyone and he laughs at me more than anyone. I am more than grateful to have found such an amazing partner and best friend. I’m shocked. I didn’t think this love was out there for me. But it was and it is and I can’t wait to spend my life with you and our growing family.”

The I Feel Pretty actress married Fischer, a chef, on Feb. 13, 2018, and is currently pregnant with their first child.