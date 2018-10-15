Amy Schumer Explains Why 'Being a Woman Sucks': 'We're Sexualized All the Time'

Amy Schumer is getting candid about the difficulties women face in society.

The I Feel Pretty actress, 37, spoke with Dax Shepard for his Armchair Expert podcast this week where she talked about her own self-esteem and how women face harassment in their everyday lives.

“Being a woman sucks. It’s very difficult… We’re sexualized all the time, even when it seems crazy,” Schumer said. “I feel really bad for these girls who are so hot because guys can’t handle it. You can’t have a conversation, everything skews sexual and you’re gonna be treated differently.”

The two then got into a discussion on how uncomfortable it can be in moments where someone is making sexually suggestive comments, or being inappropriate in other ways.

Schumer said she now calls men out on their bad behavior, even though it makes her uncomfortable, because it could possibly help the next woman along.

In the end, Schumer reiterated that women are “mostly scared of violence.”

“1 in 6 women reports being sexually assaulted, but really it’s 1 in 3 women. So we’re not even like, is this gonna happen? We’re like, when?,” she said. “Like if I’m in New York and I take the subway — women, we run home at night. We’re afraid. We put the key between our two fingers, like we’re gonna be able to do something with that.”

She continued, “We live in constant fear of violence. Just the feeling that we have all day, walking past a guy sitting alone on a bench. We just brace ourselves. And I think that’s something men don’t really understand.”