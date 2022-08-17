Amy Schumer Says She Was 'Making Fun of' Herself Not Tom Holland with Social Media Mental Health Joke

Amy Schumer joked she was doing "more social media" to benefit her mental health, one day after Tom Holland raised awareness on mental health outreach and shared on Instagram he sometimes gets "caught up and I spiral" when on social media

Published on August 17, 2022 09:56 AM

Amy Schumer is clarifying her joke about social media and mental health.

The comedian, 41, said in a video on her Instagram Sunday, "I have decided, for my own mental health, to do more social media. I find that looking at my phone for eight and a half hours a day is helping me, and it's helping this pimple patch and this breakout."

"And being in my 40s," she continued in the video, "it's actually good for me to watch all of Love Island and all of The Bachelors, whether in paradise or just normal mansions. So you'll be seeing a lot more of me on social media, just for my physical and mental wellbeing."

Schumer's humorous post — which she captioned, "Important mental health announcement" — came one day after Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland revealed on his own Instagram that he is "taking a break from social media for my mental health." The 26-year-old said he wanted to "shine a light" on Stem4, a U.K.-based teen mental health charity that he sponsors, and told his followers to "get talking about mental health."

On her Instagram Story Tuesday, Schumer clarified that she was only poking fun at herself and her own social media consumption, not mocking Holland.

"Not shading Spider-Man. Making fun of myself. Of course social media is toxic!" she wrote in a Notes app screenshot, adding a spider emoji.

In his video, Holland said, "I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming. I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state so I decided to take a step back and delete the app."

Amy Schumer attends Los Angeles Premiere Of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2; Tom Holland visits the SiriusXM Studios
Frazer Harrison/WireImage; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

"There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn't something we should be ashamed of but it is something that is much easier said than done," Holland added. "So hopefully these apps can be your first steps towards being happier and healthier."

The actor received a number of well wishes and praises under his post from followers and fellow stars. "Love you man ❤️," Justin Bieber commented.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

