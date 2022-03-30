Oscars Host Amy Schumer Says She's 'Triggered' and 'Traumatized' Following Slapping Incident

Amy Schumer is "traumatized" by the onstage altercation that occurred at the 2022 Oscars.

On Wednesday, the actress and Academy Awards co-host, 40, addressed Will Smith striking Chris Rock across the face Sunday night. At the ceremony, Schumer joked "Did I miss something?" when she returned to her hosting duties moments after the shocking event took place.

"I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall," Schumer wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself. "But for real. Still triggered and traumatized.

"I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing," she continued. "So much pain in @willsmith anyway I'm still in shock and stunned and sad."

Schumer continued, "Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

The Trainwreck star hosted the 94th Academy Awards alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. In a statement to PEOPLE Sykes, 58, said: "Violence is never the answer."

Hollywood's biggest night of celebration quickly turned into a global controversy when Smith, 53, slapped Rock, 57, across the face after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. The actress, 50, has alopecia.

As those on the scene at the Dolby Theatre and millions of viewers at home struggled to make sense of the unprecedented situation, Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry and Bradley Cooper all got up and spoke to Smith, 53, during the next commercial break.

"Denzel was really the one to defuse the situation," an onlooker tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story.

Backstage, producers, Academy officials and security staff moved quickly to react. "There were a lot of people, and different voices and bifurcated opinions, weighing in on what had just happened and what was the best and quickest course of action," says a source. "People were also checking that Chris Rock was okay. Basically there were just minutes to first figure out if it was a stunt and then try to get people on the same page."

While the LAPD confirmed that Rock declined to press charges, physically removing Smith from the auditorium "was definitely discussed seriously," the source adds. "You can't plan for something like this and make a split-second decision."

For 40 minutes, Smith remained in his seat alongside his wife until he won the Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena in the biopic King Richard. In a tearful and lengthy speech, he addressed the slap directly, apologizing to the Academy and his fellow nominees—but not to Rock himself: "Art imitates life: I look like the crazy father. Just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things."

The next day the Academy released a statement condemning Smith's violent act and opened a review around the incident that could result in Smith's suspension or expulsion from membership. Smith then posted another apology that evening on Instagram. "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," he wrote. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."