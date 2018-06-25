The Academy Invites Amy Schumer, Tiffany Haddish, Kumail Nanjiani, Jada Pinkett Smith as Members

Meet the new faces of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences!

The Academy announced its new invited members Monday with a record-breaking 928 invitees.

Memorable new members include: Tiffany Haddish, Kumail Nanjiani and his wife and Big Sick co-writer Emily V. Gordon, Amy Schumer, Gina Rodriguez, Quvenzhane Wallis, Timothy Chalamet, Daniel Kaluuya, Blake Lively, Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke and Lena Headey, Rashida Jones and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Tiffany Haddish, Kumail Nanjiani, Amy Schumer Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Academy made an effort to bolster its diversity efforts with its latest additions. The new class is 49% female this year, bringing the total number of women in the Academy to a record 31% after bumping it up to 28% last year. They also announced that the class is racially diverse, with 38% of the new members being people of color.

These changes come two years after 2016’s #OscarsSoWhite controversy which protested the lack of African-American nominees on the ballot. Last year, the Academy announced a then-record 774 new members, while inviting 683 new members in 2016 and 322 in 2015.

The Academy also revealed several cute videos from current members welcoming their new counterparts. Ava DuVernay, Jackie Chan, Whoopi Goldberg, Allison Janney, Lupita Nyong’o and director Lee Daniels all filmed a quick video congratulating the new members. Common specifically welcomed Tiffany Haddish, telling her to “Keep on, sis.”

According to its website, the Academy’s membership process is by sponsorship, not application. “Candidates must be sponsored by two Academy members from the branch to which the candidate seeks admission,” the site reads. “Nominees and sponsored candidates are reviewed by branch committees and recommendations for membership are considered by the Academy s Board of Governors. The Board decides which individuals will receive invitations.”

Academy Award nominees are automatically considered for membership, however, and therefore do not require sponsors.

The 91st Oscars take place on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2019.