Amy Schumer Thinks She's a Supermodel in I Feel Pretty Trailer

Amy Schumer feels pretty.

The comedian is putting a new twist on the “beauty is on the inside” adage with her latest film I Feel Pretty, which finds her playing a woman who suffers a head injury that instills new levels of confidence in her, making her believe she’s drop-dead gorgeous.

Written and directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, the film features Schumer alongside Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps, supermodel Naomi Campbell, and SNL‘s Aidy Bryant.

As a stand-up comedian, Schumer often parodies the notion that she has an abundance of confidence and skewers beauty standards for women — this film doubles down on those ideas showcasing how one woman is empowered to live life fearlessly when the only thing that changes is her mindset.

Watch the first trailer — which Schumer premiered on Thursday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show — for more. I Feel Pretty hits theaters June 29, 2018.