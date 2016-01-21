Comedian Tammy Pescatelli Apologizes for Accusing Amy Schumer of Joke Stealing: 'She Has Every Right to Be Mad'

Comedian Tammy Pescatelli is apologizing for accusing Amy Schumer of stealing jokes.

After taking to Twitter on Wednesday to accuse Schumer, 34, of using a joke she wrote in 2006 in the film Trainwreck, Pescatelli now admits she “went too far.”

“I went too deep,” Pescatelli said while appearing on the Opie with Jim Norton Show on Sirius XM’s Opie Radio. “It went too far, and for that I’m super apologetic.”

Schumer denied allegations of joke theft after a video was released comparing her material to other comedians’ gags, prompting a Twitter conversation between Kathleen Madigan, Wendy Liebman and Pescatelli.

Tammy Pescatelli; Amy Schumer (inset) Mat Hayward/Getty; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Pescatelli said that she first noticed the similarity between her and Schumer’s joke when the trailer for Trainwreck was first released. And while fans pointed it out to her at the time, she didn’t make a fuss about it until she spoke with Madigan and Liebman.

“I was the last to the party and I drank the most and was the loudest,” said Pescatelli. “I probably should have just stayed out of it and kept my mouth shut.”

In retrospect, she admits that it is possible that Schumer unknowingly used a similar joke.

“It is probably parallel thinking, that does happen,” she said, adding that she originally thought it was a writer who lifted the joke.

Pescatelli said she regrets ever getting involved in the Twitter spat.

“She has every right to be mad.”

Schumer vehemently refuted the claims on Twitter and also appeared on Norton’s radio show on Wednesday.

“I would never, ever do that, and I never have,” she said. “I have to come up with so much material for my TV show, this movie, stand-up. And I’m so careful. I will literally take a polygraph. And I just would never do that. That would be so stupid for me to do that.”