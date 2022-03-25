Trainwreck star Amy Schumer will follow in Ellen DeGeneres' footsteps when she emcees the Oscars this weekend

Amy Schumer Surprises Ellen DeGeneres by Dancing Onto Her Talk Show Set Dressed Exactly Like Her

Who wore it better?

In a sneak peek for an upcoming episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show released on Thursday, Ellen DeGeneres was shocked when Amy Schumer shimmed onto the set of her self-titled talk show dressed identically to her. Schumer, 40, was a mirror image of the host in a white oxford shirt, white bomber jacket, jeans and neutral Nike sneakers, completing the look with a blonde wig styled to match DeGeneres' hair.

Laughing and dancing in sync before they took a seat, DeGeneres, 64, asked her guest, "How did this happen?"

"Am I not taking over the show?" the Trainwreck star joked. "I was so confused, cause they invited me, and I know you're kind of wrapping things up [amid the final season of her show], so I thought I was going to become you, and take over the show. Is that not the plan?"

Voicing her support and earning the applause of the audience, the talk show host joked that it was "kind of scary" how much the actress looked like her.

Playing up the part, Schumer convinced DeGeneres to swap seats and declared "Ooh yeah" from the host's usual chair, before switching back.

"It's just a bit! It's just a bit," Schumer said, removing her wig and laughing off the matching moment. "The bit's done."

The discussion then switched to Schumer's upcoming gig hosting the Oscars, the Life & Beth star asking DeGeneres for advice since the talk show host emceed the Academy Awards in 2007 and 2014.

'Well, I think, have fun!" DeGeneres said. "And you know everybody — that's the thing. You've been in the business long enough that you're going to look out there and everybody knows you, and you know them. That helps tremendously."

Schumer will take the stage to host the 94th annual Academy Awards alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. It'll be the first time three women have ever hosted the Oscars, and the show's first set of hosts after a three-year absence.