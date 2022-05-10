"I don't know why [the Oscars] said no," Amy Schumer quipped before performing the sexually charged bit at the Netflix Is a Joke Fest

Amy Schumer Shares Raunchy Joke About Her Husband She Says the Oscars 'Said No' To

Amy Schumer is giving fans a peek into her racy material that didn't make it to the Academy Awards stage.

Six weeks after co-hosting the 2022 Oscars alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, the 40-year-old comedian took the stage at the Netflix Is a Joke Fest, where she performed a routine she said "the Oscars did say no" to.

"I don't know why they said no," she said before launching right into it: "So, my husband was going down on me ... or, as he calls it, Squid Game."

Schumer went on to name-check several recent critically acclaimed movies with the rest of the joke: "He's in my Nightmare Alley, my House of Gucci ... and I say, C'mon C'mon, you know?"

"He goes Tick, Tick ... Boom!, he bells fast ... I say, 'Get off my Dune,' and that's how our son was born," she said, concluding by asking the crowd, "Can you believe they said no to that? Can you even believe it?"

Among the jokes Schumer was allowed to tell during the Oscars was one involving nominated couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, in which she teased that the Best Supporting Actress nominee, 40, was a "seat filler" next to her husband, 34.

Of the criticism she got over the "completely orchestrated" bit, Schumer said on The Howard Stern Show last month, "I got death threats. ... They were so bad that the Secret Service reached out to me about that bit."

"I'm like, 'I think you have the wrong number. This is Amy, not Will [Smith],' " she added, referencing the moment Smith, 53, slapped Chris Rock onstage.

"The misogyny is unbelievable," Schumer said.

During an April stand-up routine at the Mirage Theatre in Las Vegas, Schumer shared more jokes she didn't tell at the Oscars, noting, "My lawyer said not to say these," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The outtakes reportedly included a bit about Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting incident last year that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming his Western film Rust.

Reciting her original Oscars monologue to her audience, Schumer said, according to THR, "Don't Look Up is the name of a movie — more like don't look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin's shotgun."