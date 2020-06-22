Amy Schumer Supports Sexual Assault Survivors After Chris D’Elia Accusations: ‘I’m Here to Talk’

Amy Schumer is offering a listening ear to survivors of sexual assault.

On Saturday, the Trainwreck actress, 39, wrote a message to her Instagram followers in which she showed solidarity for victims going public about stories of sexual misconduct.

"Hey. Crazy time right? Lot goin on. I just wanted to take a second to say how brave the women coming forward are about the mistreatment they have experienced at the hands of comedians or in any other profession," Schumer began the post. "Especially the ones who weren't of legal age to consent."

"There are great men out there," she continued, "And there are men who humiliate and abuse women and girls because of a power dynamic or because when they were that age girls wouldn't talk to them. Whatever your reasoning is, or was. We are watching you and we are all together now and we won't accept this behavior whether you break the law or not."

Along with the public support, the Emmy winner expressed that she can provide private consolation to fans who text her phone number, which she provides to her social media followers: 917-970-9333.

"I'm here to talk if anyone needs my support. Reach out and I'll try to help as best I can. My number is posted on my bio. In solidarity, Amy," she wrote.

Schumer — who shares 13-month-old son Gene David with husband Chris Fischer — previously opened up about surviving sexual assault and domestic violence. In an April 2018 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the comedian recounted her past abusive relationship, which she said left her "convinced" that she "wasn’t lovable."

Schumer revealed that she lost her virginity while she was asleep and unable to consent, a traumatic experience she also recounted in her 2016 memoir, The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo.

"I didn’t say anything [about consenting]. He was my boyfriend, I loved him, I had to comfort him," Schumer recalled at the time. "I also felt really angry which … it was just a feeling I had, I felt really angry with him. It’s a rage that’s stayed with me. I don’t think you lose that."

Winfrey asked Schumer if she still defines her first sexual experience as a rape, to which she responded, “I, personally, feel like I lost my virginity through rape.”

Schumer's recent message in support of survivors comes days after comedian Chris D'Elia was accused of "grooming" underage girls and soliciting sexual photos from them. D'Elia has not been criminally or civilly charged, and he issued a statement denying the allegations.

"I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point. All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me," D'Elia said in a previous statement to PEOPLE.

"That being said, I really am truly sorry," he continued. "I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."