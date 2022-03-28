Amy Schumer Jokes About Golden Globes Controversy During Her Oscars Opening

It seems like Amy Schumer is pulling out all the jokes while hosting the 94th Academy Awards.

In the opening of Sunday night's show — alongside co-hosts Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall — the 40-year-old actress and comedian quipped about the 2022 Golden Globes, which were shrouded in controversy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is kind of sad. You know what's in the in memoriam package this year? The Golden Globes," she said as the room filled with laughter.

As Schumer hinted, the Globes took place in January with no audience or nominees in attendance and no viewers at home following both the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant and the ongoing fallout from issues of member representation.

There was also no red carpet, and media was also not invited to attend.

NBC announced last May that it would not broadcast the 2022 awards show due to outrage sparked from a Los Angeles Times exposé that there were zero Black members within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The HFPA is comprised of 87 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes each year.

The HFPA has since made updates and revisions to become more inclusive after it faced boycotts among Hollywood, including Tom Cruise returning all three of his Golden Globe trophies.

RELATED VIDEO: Oscars Host Wanda Sykes Teases a "Fun, Fun, Fun" Night with Co-hosts Amy Schumer and Regina Hall

Prior to Sunday's Oscars, Schumer said she wasn't going to hold back with her punchlines while co-hosting.

"I'm going to get myself in some trouble as per the [usual]," Schumer who previously hosted the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, told Extra. "Wanda, Regina are hilarious, and we're having a blast preparing. I mean, I don't know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it's not a good one … because it'll burn all bridges. I'll burn every bridge."