Amy Schumer Says She Intends to Get 'in Some Trouble' as Oscars Host: 'I'll Burn Every Bridge'

Expect Amy Schumer to not hold back on Oscars night.

The Emmy-winning comedian, 40, is set to host the 94th annual Academy Awards on March 27 with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, and speaking with Extra, she joked that she will likely get into trouble with some of her gags and humor.

"I'm going to get myself in some trouble as per the [usual]," said Schumer, who previously hosted the 2015 MTV Movie Awards. "Wanda, Regina are hilarious, and we're having a blast preparing. I mean, I don't know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it's not a good one … because it'll burn all bridges. I'll burn every bridge."

Reacting to news of her co-hosting gig last month, Schumer — whose new series Life & Beth premieres on Hulu March 18 — wrote on Instagram, "Let's goooooooo!!!!! Honored to be performing with these legends @iamwandasykes and @morereginahall this was my big news. Mama I made it! Thanks @theacademy and mad genius @willpowerpacker."

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes will host the 2022 Oscars | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Last week, she teased to Entertainment Tonight, "Wanda and Regina are like complete comedy royalty to me. And for the three of us getting together, we're having an absolute blast."

"I think people are like, 'What's it gonna be like?' " Schumer added. "They wanted to do some jokes about us being competitive, and we were just like, 'No, that's not the vibe.' We're really enjoying each other."

"I've never worked with Regina before but I've been a fan for so long," shared Schumer, who costarred with Sykes, 58, in the 2017 comedy Snatched.

For her part, Hall, 51, recently told ET that she is "kind of excited and nervous and everything" but confident it will be a "fun night."