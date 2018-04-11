Amy Schumer Says She Knew Husband Chris Fischer Was 'the One' After a Month of Dating

It didn’t take Amy Schumer long to realize she wanted to spend the rest of her life with husband Chris Fischer.

Schumer opened up about her new husband while promoting her upcoming film I Feel Pretty on the TODAY Show Wednesday morning.

When asked how long it took for the actress to know Fischer was “the one,” she replied, “I think like a month in.”

But while their chemistry was undeniable, Schumer said the couple started off as just friends.

“We were friends for six months before [we started dating],” she said.

Once they started dating, Schumer said it became clear that they were meant to be.

“We got down to business really quick,” she joked.

During an appearance on the Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, Schumer gave some insight into how she and Fischer became a couple. The award-winning chef is actually the brother of the actress’s personal assistant, who suggested he cook for them one night during a trip to Martha’s Vineyard.

The duo connected further when she and Fischer were home alone waiting for her new dog to be delivered. Things really heated up, however, when they were planning a birthday party for Schumer’s friend Rachel Feinstein.

“I got that feeling where all the blood goes to all the places,” Schumer told Stern. “It just changed.”

She also revealed that she was in bed sleeping, wearing earplugs and a night mask when the chef woke her up to pop the question.

Presenting her with the engagement ring, Fischer said simply, “I got you this,” according to the comedienne.

After planning the ceremony for three or four days, Schumer told Stern she sent out a text to family and friends that read, “I’m getting married on Tuesday. I hope you can come.”

The actress and the James Beard Award-winning cookbook author were married in a surprise ceremony in front of 80 guests at an outdoor ceremony in Malibu on Feb. 13. The star-studded wedding — which was attended by celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston and Larry David — came just three months after Schumer, 36, and Fischer, 38 were first photographed together.

I Feel Pretty hits theaters April 20.