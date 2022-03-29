"Wouldn't disrespect that queen like that," Amy Schumer said in response to criticism over her seat filler joke involving Kirsten Dunst at the 94th Academy Awards

Amy Schumer Says Kirsten Dunst 'Was in on' Her Seat Filler Joke at 2022 Oscars: 'I Love Her'

Amy Schumer assured fans that Kirsten Dunst was in on the joke that involved her at the 94th Academy Awards.

After receiving some criticism for making believe that Dunst, 39, was actually a seat filler at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, the evening's co-host explained the Power of the Dog actress had prior knowledge of the entire bit.

Schumer, 40, shared a note via her Instagram Story on Monday addressing some viewers who didn't think that the joke landed. "Hey I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst," she wrote. "I love her too! That was a choreographed bit she was in on."

"Wouldn't disrespect that queen like that," she added.

While co-hosting the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, the Trainwreck star picked the Best Supporting Actress nominee to be part of her joke about seat fillers, or an audience member who fills in for a celebrity when they have to leave their seat so that it doesn't appear empty on television.

Schumer grabbed Dunst's hand and pulled her out of her seat, implying that the actress — who was sitting next to her husband, Jesse Plemons — was a seat filler instead of a celebrity.

"OK, here's a seat filler. Honey, do you want to go to the bathroom?" she asked Dunst before taking over her seat and leaning over to Plemons to tell him: "Jesse, I loved you in Power of the Dog."

He then responded, "You know that was my wife, Amy," to which Schumer replied, "You're married to that seat filler?"

Prior to Sunday's Oscars, Schumer said she wouldn't hold back with her punchlines while co-hosting.

"I'm going to get myself in some trouble as per the [usual]," Schumer, who previously hosted the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, told Extra. "Wanda [Sykes], Regina [Hall] are hilarious, and we're having a blast preparing. I mean, I don't know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it's not a good one … because it'll burn all bridges. I'll burn every bridge."