Amy Schumer Reveals Real Reason She Backed Out of Barbie Movie: 'You've Got the Wrong Gal'

Amy Schumer is sharing what really led to her Barbie exit.

The Trainwreck actress was originally announced as the lead of Sony's live-action movie based on the iconic Mattel doll back in December 2016, though four months later, in March 2017, she confirmed that she would no longer be in the movie, citing scheduling conflicts.

Schumer said in a statement to Variety at the time, "Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts. The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen."

Now, speaking with The Hollywood Reporter for a cover story about her new Hulu series Life & Beth plus her Oscars hosting gig, the comedian, 40, revealed that creative differences actually caused her to back out of the project.

"They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it," she told the magazine.

Schumer recalled that the studio sent her a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes to congratulate her on the casting news: "The idea that that's just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, 'You've got the wrong gal.' "

A spokesperson for Sony Pictures did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Schumer's version of the movie was originally described as a story about Barbie getting kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough, landing her in a real-world adventure. It was slated to premiere in summer 2018.

After her departure, Anne Hathaway was reportedly attached to the role. Now, however, the film is in the works with Margot Robbie in the lead and Oscar-nominated Lady Bird filmmaker Greta Gerwig directing. The movie will also star Ryan Gosling as Ken, plus Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu and America Ferrera.

"People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't ... ' " Robbie, 31, told British Vogue last year.