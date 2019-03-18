Amy Schumer Explains Why Husband Chris Fischer's Brain Is 'a Little Different Than Mine'

Amy Schumer is sharing some personal information about her husband Chris Fischer.

In her upcoming Netflix special, Amy Schumer: Growing — which begins streaming on Netflix this week — the 37-year-old comedian reveals that her husband, 39, is on the Autism spectrum.

“I knew from the beginning that my husband’s brain was a little different than mine,” she says during the hour-long special, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger’s. He has autism spectrum disorder. He’s on the spectrum. And there were some signs early on,” she says.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Red State Blue State

Schumer goes on to say that the qualities “that make it clear that he’s on the spectrum are all of the reasons I fell madly in love with him.”

Ahead of the special’s debut on Netflix, Schumer took to Instagram to pay tribute to her husband and thank him for being so open.

“Thank you to my husband, Chris who has kept me going during this pregnancy,” she captioned the poster for Growing. “His willingness and desire to be open with the world about himself and our marriage is courageous and beautiful. He makes me laugh more than anyone and he laughs at me more than anyone. I am more than grateful to have found such an amazing partner and best friend. I’m shocked. I didn’t think this love was out there for me. But it was and it is and I can’t wait to spend my life with you and our growing family.”

The I Feel Pretty actress married Fischer, a chef, on Feb. 13, 2018, and is currently pregnant with their first child.

Since their surprise ceremony, Schumer has often spoke glowingly of the couple’s marriage.

Last August, while celebrating the fact that it had been six months since she and Fischer, a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author, tied the knot, the actress shared a sweet selfie of he pair cuddling up with her dog.

“Married 6 months today. I love you more every day,” she wrote alongside the sweet snap, before jokingly adding, “sorry my fart woke us up this morning 🙋🏼👩🏾‍🌾.”

This is Schumer’s second Netflix comedy special for the streaming giant, and the actress couldn’t be more excited to share it with the world.

When she first announced the exciting news last month, Schumer shared with her followers how “proud” she was of the special.

“Hi guys, it’s me, Amy. I know it probably seems like I’ve been pregnant for like a 1,000 years to you guys. It’s not just all relaxing and eating donuts,” she said in her Instagram announcement, while taking a bit out of a chocolate donut.

She continued, “What I wanted to announce was the baby’s gender, which we’re so excited to say, we don’t care what the baby is. However, the baby identifies it’s fine. Whatever the baby’s sexuality is, anyway the baby’s identifies is cool with us as long as it doesn’t identify as a DJ, because that’s heartbreaking.”

On a serious note, Schumer added, “The big announcement is that I’ve taped a special. I filmed it in Chicago for Netflix. It’s coming out March 19. I’m really proud of it. It’s called Growing and I think it’s the best special I’ve ever done,” she shared.

Amy Schumer: Growing begins streaming on Netflix on March 19.