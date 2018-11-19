Amy Schumer Returns to Stage After Being Hospitalized: 'Thanks for Bringing Me Back to Life'

Amy Schumer is back in action!

The comedian, 37, shared a photo of herself waving to a packed theater of fans who attended her stand-up show in Newark, New Jersey.

Schumer, who was hospitalized last week, shared the post with the caption, “Thanks for bringing me back to life Newark (something no one else has ever said) 📷 @marcusrussellprice.”

The I Feel Pretty star canceled her Dallas tour stop due to her hospitalization for hyperemesis gravidarum but announced on Friday that she would be back on the road for her weekend engagements.

“I will be doing my shows tomorrow and Sunday!” she wrote on Instagram along with a sweet photo of her dog wearing an adorable sheep costume.

“Also, F— BETSY DeVos. Like for real. Are you kidding me?!” she added, in reference to the Education Secretary’s plan to change the way colleges and universities handle accusations of sexual misconduct, which includes a limit on what the schools legally have to investigate.

Apologizing to fans on Thursday, Schumer shared a photo of herself in the hospital as she explained what was going on with her health.

Amy Schumer

“Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule,” she wrote. “I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story.”

“I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows,” she admitted. “Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls—! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and [my dog] Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.”

This is the actress’ first child with husband Chris Fischer.