Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes to Host the 2022 Oscars: Reports

The 2022 Academy Awards are shaping up to be an exciting — and very funny — show.

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall will host the awards ceremony this year, according to Deadline and other outlets. The news is expected to be announced on Tuesday on Good Morning America. Variety first reported the news of their casting.

Each emcee will host one hour of the show, The Hollywood Reporter previously reported.

On Sunday, Schumer, 40, teased "Big fun news comin" on her Instagram account where she shared a gallery of moments in her career.

This marks the first time in three years the Oscars will have a host. Jimmy Kimmel last hosted the ceremony in 2018 and 2017.

Other hosts in the past decade have included Chris Rock, Neil Patrick Harris, Ellen DeGeneres, Seth MacFarlane, Billy Crystal and the dual partnership of James Franco and Anne Hathaway.

In 2018, Kevin Hart was announced as the host for the 2019 Oscars but the comedian and actor stepped down from the role after the organization that hosts the event, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, asked him to apologize for past homophobic tweets made by Hart. The Central Intelligence star said he refused to do so.

"I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past," Hart tweeted in December 2018.

"I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again."

In May 2021, Crystal, who has hosted the Oscars nine times, told PEOPLE having an emcee for the ceremony was an important part of the show.

"To me, a show needs a host, you need a center," he told PEOPLE. "Let's face it, after the first 40 minutes, four out of five people have lost. By the end of the night, the winners are all backstage and you're dealing with disgruntled people who are disappointed. You want to make them feel good and the home audience to stay with the show."

"I had so many great memories hosting the show," he said. "It was a history of cinema for me."

Interest in hosting the Oscars is still strong in Hollywood circles. Tom Holland expressed his interest in December, telling The Hollywood Reporter he would say yes to hosting the 2022 show if approached.

"Maybe in the future, but in all honesty I'm just too busy right now. I don't have the time," he said at first. "I've got an Uncharted press tour to do, and then I start shooting in early March for this TV show which is going to take up a lot of my time and is definitely the hardest role I've ever taken on. So maybe one day in the future. But no, not right now."

According to THR, Holland called back two minutes after the interview ended to take back what he said.

"I just wanted to quickly backtrack on what I said. You asking me about the Oscars — you're the first person to bring that up — and I'm sitting here going, 'Of course I would host the f------ Oscars!' " said Holland. "I just went to the bathroom and I was looking at myself in the mirror and I was like, 'What kind of f------ idiot wouldn't host the Oscars?'"

"So yeah, if they ask me to, I would, and it would be very fun. I would really enjoy it," he said.