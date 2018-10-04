Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski Detained While Protesting Brett Kavanaugh's Confirmation

New video shows Amy Schumer telling a police officer she wants to be arrested while protesting Brett Kavanaugh‘s confirmation in Washington, D.C.

The 37-year-old comedian was detained, reports MSBNC, as she was led by a police officer toward a large group of protestors that were also being held while at the Hart Senate Office Building on Thursday.

“You want to be arrested?” a police officer asked her and another female as he pointed toward the larger group that was chanting with police officers surrounding them.

“Yes,” Schumer said while wearing a green button-down shirt that read “This Today then #ERA.”

A producer for CNN noted on Twitter that model Emily Ratajkowski was alongside Schumer during the protests as well.

“Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski in the senate office building for #Kavanaugh protests,” Joel Williams wrote.

Ratajkowski tweeted shortly after, saying she was “arrested” for protesting. “Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power,” she tweeted.

Schumer also carried a sign that read, “We Believe Anita Hill.”

A spokesperson for the United States Capitol Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In a Twitter video shared by Young People For, Schumer could be seen giving a speech to those gathered.

“Let’s stay together, let’s fight. Let’s keep showing up!” she said to people cheering.

Several protestors were present at the Hart Senate Office Building. The Women’s March Twitter accounted shared video of the protestors who attended with signs and chants.

We were planning to shut down the Capitol Building but the authorities were so scared of this #WomensWave that they shut it down for us. 1000+ women, survivors, and allies have gathered in the Hart Senate Building.

“We were planning to shut down the Capitol Building but the authorities were so scared of this #WomensWave that they shut it down for us. 1000+ women, survivors, and allies have gathered in the Hart Senate Building. Every hallway. Every floor. #CancelKanavaugh #BelieveSurvivors,” the Twitter account wrote.

The protests come as senators are preparing to submit their votes on Kavanaugh’s confirmation to Supreme Court justice, following hearings questioning him after allegations of sexual assault came to light.

California professor Christine Blasey Ford, accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her a high school party about 36 years ago, which he has denied.

An initial vote of the Senate is scheduled for Friday, and a final vote will come over the weekend, according to USA Today.