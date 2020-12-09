Amy Schumer Posts Epic Elf on a Shelf Meme with Heidi Klum, Orlando Bloom and Rumer Willis

A-List celebrities have been posting their own Elf on a Shelf puns for a meme challenge, but Amy Schumer took it to the next level

Amy Schumer pulled out all the stops to make sure she won the meme challenge that many of her A-list peers have been taking part in.

It all started when actress Elizabeth Banks posted a photo of herself with a tiny Tom Hanks photoshopped on her shoulder, kicking on the Elf on a Shelf celebrity pun challenge on Instagram. Banks had seen actress Garcelle Beauvais post the meme on her own page and decided to try it out.

"I know you’ve all heard of Elf on a Shelf, but have you heard of..." Banks wrote next to the picture, which reinvents the rhyme to read Hanks on Banks.

While all of those are good and fun, Schumer took it to the next level by using three celebrities to up her game. Photoshopping several images into a Zoom video chat, Schumer used Heidi Klum, Orlando Bloom (with Katy Perry) and Rumer Willis to make the ultimate pun.

"Klum on Bloom on Ruum on Schum on Zoom," wrote Schumer.

Celebs quickly reacted in the comments, with Bloom writing, "Schum always raising the bar" while Samantha Ronson declared her the champ.

"For the win. This should end here," wrote Ronson.

Schumer's post came after Willis used the comedian for her own pun, posting a picture of herself photoshopped on Schumer for "Rumer on Schumer."

"Honored to share this profound moment with you @amyschumer," Willis wrote on her post.