Amy Schumer Mocks Don't Look Up at 2022 Oscars: 'I Guess Oscars Don't Look Up Critics' Reviews'

The 40-year-old actress and comedian teased the 2021 Netflix apocalyptic comedy during a monologue at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday evening.

After cracking jokes about various pop culture film moments from throughout the past year, Schumer then congratulated those in attendance for making movies, pointing out, however, "they weren't all great."

After singling out Don't Look Up and its nomination, Schumer joked, "I guess the Academy members don't look up reviews," which made the audience erupt with laughter as the camera panned to the film's writer, producer, and director Adam McKay.

"Wait a minute, I loved that movie," she then added, before poking more fun at pregnant star Jennifer Lawrence for gaining "weight this year," and Leonardo Dicaprio for making a movie to "fight climate change" so that, as Schumer said, he can "leave behind a cleaner planet for his [younger] girlfriends."

Despite negative reviews, Don't Look Up still attracted record-breaking views on Netflix, becoming the streaming service's second most successful movie of all time (calculated by hours streamed by users in a film's first 28 days).

Earlier this year, Ron Perlman said that he isn't here for the Don't Look Up criticisms when he spoke with The Independent. There, he slammed film critics who didn't praise the movie.

"F--- you and your self-importance and this self-perpetuating need to say everything bad about something just so that you can get some attention for something that you had no idea about creating," Perlman, 71, told the outlet. "It's corrupt. And it's sick. And it's twisted."

Director McKay, 53, meanwhile, told IndieWire that he differs in opinion and encourages debate around the movie. He also said that he likes that audiences are divided.

"It's important to have debate and passionate critics. We're living at a time like no other and stories are part of it. People should be hating them, loving them, going back and forth," he said. "We welcome the negative reviews. I actually think it's really good, that people should be fighting and passionate about it."

In September 2021, DiCaprio, 47, told PEOPLE that McKay "has an unparalleled ability to spark conversation with humor and timely stories."

"I knew when I read his script that it was incredibly unique, as it struck an important chord concerning the modern world we live in," he added at the time. "Adam has woven an incredibly timely message about society, how we communicate, our current priorities, and the climate crisis into an absurdly funny yet important movie."