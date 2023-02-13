Amy Schumer Marks Five-Year Wedding Anniversary with Husband Chris Fischer: 'I Think We Got This'

The comedian shared a sweet photo with her significant other on Instagram as she celebrated their marriage

By
Published on February 13, 2023 12:53 PM
Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer have been married for five years, and while it may not feel like a blur, it certainly looks like one!

The comedian, 41, shared a blurry photo kissing Fischer, 43, on Instagram Monday in celebration of their milestone wedding anniversary.

"Married for 5 years," she captioned the photo. "I think we got this."

In the comment section, Rachel Bilson, comedian Judy Gold and singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton all commented on the photo to congratulate the pair. "All the vibes say yes," Carlton wrote. "CONGRATS BABIES."

There's already been plenty to celebrate for Schumer and Fischer at the top of 2023, including the chef's 43rd birthday in January. Toasting the father of her 3-year-old son Gene, Schumer uploaded another sweet photo of her and Fischer at the time, which featured the two cozied up and smiling.

"Happy birthday to my husband," the comedian wrote in her post's caption. "Chris. I can stand you. Please keep standing me."

Schumer was first linked to Fischer in November 2017 after the pair were photographed at a candlelit dinner in New York City, and they later made their relationship Instagram official in February 2018. Shortly after, the pair tied the knot in a surprise wedding in Malibu.

The couple has since celebrated many big moments together, from the birth of their son in May 2019 to scoring an Emmy nomination for their cooking show, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.

In November, while hosting Saturday Night Live, the comedian poked fun at Fischer's autism diagnosis in her opening monologue.

"It's been really positive for our family to have him diagnosed. I understand so much more about his behavior, and it's given him so many tools," she said, then joking, "Now, if somebody is in the middle of a long, boring story, he will straight up just walk away."

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Schumer also used her hosting duties to reflect on a sentimental moment they shared, which turned out to be not-so-sentimental: "A couple of weeks ago, we were sitting outside. It was a nice night. It looked like it was going to rain, and I was feeling kind of sentimental, and I was like, 'You know, even though these past couple of years with the pandemic and everything has been so stressful, still this time being with you, being with our son, they've been the best years of my life.' "

"And he just looked at me and said, 'I'm going to go put the windows up in the car,' " Schumer recalled. "Yeah, that's my guy. It's one of the times we play the game — autism or just a man?' "

