Amy Schumer and LeBron James Float Idea of Trainwreck Sequel: 'I Think We Can Make That Happen'

Amy Schumer and LeBron James are getting the ball rolling for a potential Trainwreck follow-up!

Directed by Judd Apatow, 2015's Trainwreck saw Schumer as a magazine writer who falls in love with Bill Hader's sports doctor character — who happens to be BFFs with the LeBron James. The raunchy, genre-subverting rom-com gave the NBA star a laugh-out-loud supporting role as he played a silly, Downton Abbey-loving version of himself.

On Tuesday, Schumer, 39, re-posted a fan's message on her Instagram Story, with the user writing, "We need another film with both of you together. Trainwreck is too darn funny," and tagging the comedian and James, 36.

Schumer, who also wrote Trainwreck's screenplay, responded, "@kingjames is this time next year good for you?" Los Angeles Lakers player — who stars in the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy — then wrote back on his own Instagram Story: "I think we can make that happen! Trainwreck 2???"

At the time of Trainwreck's release in July 2015, James opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about making his big-screen debut, admitting he was nervous going into it.

"I was just trying to stay ready. I was very nervous — all the way to the point where they said, 'Action,' " he said at the time. "I'm excited to be a part of Trainwreck because it gives me a different format. Some people are used to seeing me on the basketball court, so to see what I'm capable of doing on the big screen and being a part of something with Bill Hader and Amy Schumer and Judd producing the whole thing and directing it all, it's pretty cool."