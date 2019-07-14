Amy Schumer Kisses Husband Chris Fischer While Celebrating Getting Her First Period in a Year

Image zoom (L-R) Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer Amy Schumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer loves her newborn son Gene, but she’s happy not to be pregnant anymore!

On Sunday, the 38-year-old comedian shared a trio of cuddly snaps with her husband Chris Fischer as she celebrated getting her period for the first time since the couple found out they were expecting their son.

“First period in a year,” she triumphantly captioned the post, adding dozens of red-colored emojis as well as a trio of tornados.

In the images, Schumer and Fischer cozy up together on the beach, sharing a sweet kiss on the lips in one of the shots.

The post also happened to coincide with their son’s 10-week birthday.

Throughout her pregnancy, the I Feel Pretty star battled severe nausea.

“I don’t like it,” she said last November, while performing her first comedy show since announcing her pregnancy, later adding, “I’ve had a really tough pregnancy so far.”

Less than a month later, Schumer revealed she had been hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition marked by persistent sickness which can lead to dehydration and weight loss, and eventually led her to postpone dates on her comedy tour.

Shortly after welcoming her son Gene, Schumer shared that although she “threw up violently” on an almost daily basis before welcoming her bundle of joy, all of the struggles she faced were worth it.

“I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks. I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful. But f—, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone,” she added.

Over the past two months, Schumer has been candid about the highs and lows of being a new mom.

Last month, Schumer posted a photo of Gene dressed in a tiny striped shirt and cuddling against her chest. Choosing to let a handful of emojis convey the sweetness of the image, she captioned the post with one crying emoji and four red heart emojis.

Schumer has also joked about how she hasn’t been able to watch her favorite television shows since welcoming Gene. as well as her love of stretchy white “hospital underwear.”

“5 weeks. Hospital underwear for life!” she captioned a photo from June, poking fun at her glamorous choice of post-pregnancy attire.

In one photo, the mother-son pair appeared to take a nap on the couch together, while in another, Schumer took her son Gene on a walk, pushing her baby boy around in a stroller while wearing the underwear bottoms with a black bra and a pair of sneakers.