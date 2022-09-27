Amy Schumer Jokes She's 'Been Kickin' It with Adam Levine,' Talks 'Good Sex Life' with Husband

Amy Schumer will be loved!

The actress and comedian, 41, made a hilarious appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night, during which the host asked what she'd been up to as of late.

"What have I been up to? I've been mostly just kickin' it with Adam Levine," joked Schumer, in a cheeky reference to the recent cheating-allegations scandal against the Maroon 5 rocker, 43. (Levine, who is married to Behati Prinsloo, claimed that he "did not have an affair" but "crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.")

"Oh, have you? And your husband, I assume, is okay with that?" Jimmy Kimmel responded teasingly.

"He totally respects my choices," joked Schumer of Chris Fischer, her spouse of four years with whom she shares 3-year-old son Gene.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Amy Schumer. Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

The Trainwreck actress went on to say that she and chef Fischer, 42, "have a good sex life" but joked, "We've found that the best weekday to have sex is always tomorrow."

"We're like, 'We ate today. Maybe we won't eat tomorrow, that'll be a big day for us.' You know?" Schumer quipped.

"Let's just be real, it's weird to have sex with your spouse. Because, like, that's your family," she added. "Holidays together, you know? He's my emergency contact. It's disgusting."

"Yeah, I can see what you mean, it's like having sex with a favorite uncle," joked Kimmel, 54, to which his guest responded, "Yeah, exactly."

Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer. Kevin Winter/Getty

Schumer has been candid about her sex life with Fischer in the past, revealing ahead of Gene's second birthday in April 2021 that they "probably have sex every seven to 10 days."

"And we do it and we go, 'God, that's so great. Like we need to do that more.' And then we don't do it again for another seven to 10 days," the Inside Amy Schumer star added in her conversation with host Kevin Hart for SiriusXM's Comedy Gold Minds podcast.

"This happened the other day," Schumer continued. "I go, 'Do you want to have sex?' And he makes this face ... like he kind of pictured it and winced."

According to Schumer, the face her husband had made was "kind of like he ate something bad."

"He's like, 'How about tomorrow?' And I was like, 'Great. Thank you. I feel really good,' " she quipped.