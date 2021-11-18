Amy Schumer Jokingly Reveals Why She'll Never Leave Husband Chris Fischer: 'He's a Chef'

"We have a prenup, but we don't need it," Amy Schumer teased of her appreciation for her husband Chris Fischer's culinary prowess

Amy Schumer loves her husband!

In a Wednesday interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 40-year-old actress spoke about celebrating Thanksgiving with her husband Chris Fischer and their 2-year-old son Gene.

The Trainwreck star explained that Thanksgiving dinner is always delicious because Fischer is a chef, and teased that she'll never leave because he's such a good cook.

"That is right. I can't lie. He knows what's going on. We have a prenup, but we don't need it," she joked. "He's a chef, he's a chef!"

Ahead of the holiday, Schumer also chatted about how close the cast of her new movie The Humans got during filming. Adapted from the hit play of the same name, the film follows the Blake family as they travel to New York City to celebrate Thanksgiving at their daughter's new apartment. Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell and June Squibb also star.

"It was real. I mean, really, we all fell in love with each other and we had such a good time," she told ET of their bond. "It was the dream. I feel like everybody says that that happens on every project but this really happened," she said.

Though production has long wrapped, Schumer said the costars still keeps in touch with a group text.

"On our group texts, it's been over the pandemic to feel like you have this other family," she explained. "And I don't think that group text is gonna slow down anytime soon."